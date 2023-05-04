Brokers Set Expectations for Charter Communications, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Charter Communications in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.07 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $7.85. The consensus estimate for Charter Communications’ current full-year earnings is $32.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Charter Communications’ Q3 2023 earnings at $7.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $34.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $37.49 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $41.40 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $45.21 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $482.43.

Charter Communications Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $356.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $297.66 and a twelve month high of $515.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $363.08.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 37.20%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.90 earnings per share. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Charter Communications news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,693,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,637,289,000 after purchasing an additional 972,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after acquiring an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after acquiring an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 966,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,899,000 after buying an additional 288,702 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

