Brokers Set Expectations for Northrop Grumman Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:NOC)

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings of $5.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $5.30. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $22.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.00.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $443.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $463.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $489.58. Northrop Grumman has a 52-week low of $430.93 and a 52-week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.10 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.39%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.58, for a total value of $1,313,899.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,593,499.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NOC. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

