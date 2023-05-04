Brokers Set Expectations for ON Semiconductor Corporation’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – B. Riley lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.21 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.08. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $4.42 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.34 EPS.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 22.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $78.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.53. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $87.55.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 100.0% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ON Semiconductor by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. 96.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.10, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,361,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

