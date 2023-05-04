Brokers Set Expectations for Southern First Bancshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Southern First Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SFST. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Southern First Bancshares from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Southern First Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Southern First Bancshares Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern First Bancshares

SFST opened at $23.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. Southern First Bancshares has a 1-year low of $22.95 and a 1-year high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $186.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.80.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CFO David Andrew Borrmann acquired 6,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider William M. Aiken III acquired 1,000 shares of Southern First Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.21 per share, with a total value of $38,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at $298,038. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Andrew Borrmann bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.62 per share, for a total transaction of $165,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $207,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 9,553 shares of company stock worth $289,943 in the last quarter. 7.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Southern First Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 80.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 22.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,284 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 55.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the business of accepting demand deposits and savings deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC), and the provision of commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans to the general public. The company was founded in March 1999 and is headquartered in Greenville, SC.

