Brokers Set Expectations for United Bankshares, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:UBSI)

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for United Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for United Bankshares’ current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for United Bankshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

UBSI has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

United Bankshares Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $30.17 on Wednesday. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.74. United Bankshares had a net margin of 31.24% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $362.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

Institutional Trading of United Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBSI. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 41.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after acquiring an additional 495,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.73% of the company’s stock.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community Banking segment consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing, and consumer loans.

