Brookfield (BN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company had revenue of $24.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion.

Brookfield Price Performance

BN opened at $30.87 on Thursday. Brookfield has a fifty-two week low of $28.25 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.65.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Brookfield

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

In related news, Director Multi-Strategy Mast Brookfield sold 24,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total transaction of $295,938.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,104,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,414,879.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $3,727,998,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $739,834,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $483,001,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth $267,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Brookfield from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Brookfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brookfield from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corp. engages in the management of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients. It operates through the following business segments: Renewable Power and Transition, Infrastructure, Private Equity, Real Estate, and Credit and Insurance Solutions.

