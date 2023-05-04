Brookfield (BN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th.

Brookfield (TSE:BN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported C($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.11 by C($1.42). The business had revenue of C$32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 3.76%.

Brookfield Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BN opened at C$42.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$65.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94 and a beta of 1.59. Brookfield has a 52 week low of C$38.92 and a 52 week high of C$55.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.99.

Brookfield Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 40.74%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield from C$54.00 to C$51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

Brookfield Company Profile

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

