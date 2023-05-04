Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.27 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Brookfield Business Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Brookfield Business Partners’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($1.39). The firm had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 2.39%.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BBU. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Brookfield Business Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

BBU opened at $16.70 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88 and a beta of 1.35. Brookfield Business Partners has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 44.5% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,576,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,739,000 after buying an additional 238,803 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 124,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 6,067 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 16,404 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,892,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,903,000 after buying an additional 106,963 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Brookfield Business Partners LP engages in owning and operating business services and industrial operations. It operates though the following segments: Business Services, Infrastructure Services, Industrials, and Corporate and Other. The Business Services segment includes services such as residential mortgage insurance, healthcare, road fuel distribution and marketing, real estate and construction, entertainment, financing, and other businesses.

