Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) & United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA) Financial Review

United Maritime (NASDAQ:USEA – Get Rating) and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

United Maritime pays an annual dividend of 0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.2%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners pays out 1,092.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares United Maritime and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Maritime $22.78 million 1.01 $37.49 million N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners $14.43 billion 1.12 $341.00 million $0.14 252.57

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has higher revenue and earnings than United Maritime.

15.1% of United Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.8% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for United Maritime and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 0 1 6 0 2.86

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a consensus price target of $43.58, suggesting a potential upside of 23.26%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure Partners is more favorable than United Maritime.

Profitability

This table compares United Maritime and Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Maritime N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure Partners 2.09% 1.20% 0.41%

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners beats United Maritime on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Maritime

United Maritime Corporation, a shipping company, specializing in seaborne transportation services worldwide. It operates a fleet of four tanker vessels and one dry bulk vessel with an aggregate cargo carrying capacity of approximately 616,884 dwt. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP operates as an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Midstream, and Data. The Utilities segment includes regulation of business which earn a return on asset base. The Transport segment is involved in transportation for freight, bulk commodities, and passenger. The Midstream segment offers systems that gives energy transmission, gathering, processing, and storage services. The Data Infrastructure segment includes critical infrastructure and services to global communication companies. The company was founded in July 1905 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

