Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BTX opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.94. Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a market cap of $182.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 4.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Inc (NYSE:BTX – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,459,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,826 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.48% of Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 26.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooklyn ImmunoTherapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in creating transformative regenerative medicine treatments for cancer, blood disorders, and monogenic diseases. It offers IRX-2, a human cell-derived cytokine therapy, studying the safety and efficacy of IRX-2 in patients with head and neck cancer in Phase 2B.

Featured Articles

