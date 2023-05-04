Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Target Price to C$50.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$65.00 to C$50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Aritzia from C$62.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lowered Aritzia from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$60.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aritzia currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.75.

Aritzia Trading Down 20.8 %

TSE:ATZ opened at C$34.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$41.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.24. Aritzia has a 12-month low of C$31.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.44.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

