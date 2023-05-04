Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF) Short Interest Update

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CDPYF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,848,800 shares, a drop of 6.8% from the March 31st total of 1,983,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,697.6 days.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CDPYF opened at $36.16 on Thursday. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $27.11 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.85.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.09. Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 39.43%.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDPYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust to C$60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

Canadian Apartment Properties Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in the management of interests in multi-unit residential real estate properties, including apartments, townhomes, and manufactured home communities. It operates though the Canada and Europe geographical segments.

