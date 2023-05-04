Cargojet Inc. Forecasted to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cargojet in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.10 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $5.35 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Cargojet’s FY2024 earnings at $5.87 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.02 by C($1.12). Cargojet had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of C$267.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.15 million.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$231.00 to C$202.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$140.00 to C$127.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$119.00 to C$115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Laurentian set a C$123.00 price target on shares of Cargojet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cargojet has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$149.55.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$106.20 on Wednesday. Cargojet has a 1-year low of C$100.00 and a 1-year high of C$156.00. The company has a market cap of C$1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$120.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th were issued a $0.286 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.56%.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

