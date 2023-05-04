Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Rating Reiterated by 92 Resources

92 Resources restated their maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CARR. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.07.

Shares of CARR opened at $41.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $33.10 and a 1-year high of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.20.

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

In other news, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Carrier Global news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 97.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

