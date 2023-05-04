Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 20.61% and a negative net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $445.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.10 million. On average, analysts expect Carrols Restaurant Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carrols Restaurant Group Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $4.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.03. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $4.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $241.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 2.37.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 137,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,576,128 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after purchasing an additional 71,031 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 534,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 135,260 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 149,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 55,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc engages in the operation of restaurants under the Burger King and Popeyes brands. It serves flame-broiled whopper sandwich, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, fries, salads, breakfast items, smoothies, frappes, and other snacks. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, NY.

