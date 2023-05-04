Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRNT opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Ceragon Networks has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $2.87. The stock has a market cap of $151.68 million, a PE ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.88.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 2.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $75.53 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRNT. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Ceragon Networks by 8,127.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 16,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 28.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceragon Networks

(Get Rating)

Ceragon Networks Ltd. is engaged in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.