Charles Grant Bray Acquires 4,000,000 Shares of Aterian plc (LON:ATN) Stock

Aterian plc (LON:ATN – Get Rating) insider Charles Grant Bray bought 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £40,000 ($49,975.01).
Aterian Stock Up 6.5 %
ATN stock opened at GBX 0.83 ($0.01) on Thursday. Aterian plc has a 1 year low of GBX 0.50 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1.10 ($0.01).
Read More
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.