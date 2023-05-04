Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post earnings of $2.59 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY23 guidance at $9.70-10.90 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $9.70-$10.90 EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.23. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.49 earnings per share. Charles River Laboratories International’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $10 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $191.46 on Thursday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $181.22 and a 12-month high of $265.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,594 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,148,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 4,558 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.41, for a total value of $1,159,600.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,010 shares in the company, valued at $1,529,004.10. Insiders have sold 27,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,974,921 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 1,823 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRL. Citigroup cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $241.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $233.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.75.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is an early-stage contract research company, which provides research models required in the research and development of new drugs, devices, and therapies. It operates through the following segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions.

Further Reading

