Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,733 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chegg during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 79.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chegg by 20,880.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Chegg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 4,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $63,201.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 224,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,513,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CHGG opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 34.77%. Chegg’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CHGG. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chegg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.77.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

