Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.
Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
CMMB stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile
Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.