Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CMMB stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

