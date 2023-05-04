Chemomab Therapeutics (CMMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.08. On average, analysts expect Chemomab Therapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %

CMMB stock opened at $1.46 on Thursday. Chemomab Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $5.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemomab Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMMB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Chemomab Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Chemomab Therapeutics by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 14,237 shares during the last quarter. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

See Also

Earnings History for Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemomab Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.