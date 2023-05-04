Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,658 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Chewy were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,551,553.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chewy news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 21,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $847,137.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,472.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 3,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total transaction of $151,528.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 190,024 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,553.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,765 shares of company stock worth $1,182,861. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chewy Trading Up 3.0 %

CHWY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Chewy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.77.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $32.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.50. Chewy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.22 and a twelve month high of $52.88. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 291.27 and a beta of 0.77.

Chewy Profile

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.