China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

May 4th, 2023

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAYGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.17. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

Further Reading

