China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CSUAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the March 31st total of 25,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

China Shenhua Energy Stock Performance

China Shenhua Energy stock opened at $13.16 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 0.17. China Shenhua Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut China Shenhua Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

China Shenhua Energy Company Profile

China Shenhua Energy Company Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the production and sales of coal and power; railway, port, and shipping transportation; and coal-to-olefins businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through six segments: Coal, Power, Railway, Port, Shipping, and Coal Chemical.

