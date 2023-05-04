Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 44.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,185 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Church & Dwight stock opened at $97.43 on Thursday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $99.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $88.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.55. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.34, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $1,471,941.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,692.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 138,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total transaction of $13,396,618.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,909,316.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 381,733 shares of company stock valued at $35,881,517. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Further Reading

