Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $225,000. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 20,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cirrus Logic by 336.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic in the fourth quarter worth $294,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cirrus Logic by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,124 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cirrus Logic news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 16,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total value of $1,680,801.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total transaction of $249,682.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,167 shares of company stock worth $6,447,489 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRUS. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS opened at $84.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.94 and a fifty-two week high of $111.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

About Cirrus Logic

(Get Rating)

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.