Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) by 215.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,806 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,765 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Civista Bancshares were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIVB. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 33.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 138,429 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 600,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,476,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 680,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,397,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Civista Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $24.28. The firm has a market cap of $230.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Civista Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $42.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Civista Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Civista Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.62%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Mattlin purchased 1,300 shares of Civista Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at $186,931.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gerald B. Wurm acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.80 per share, with a total value of $35,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,999.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie A. Mattlin acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $28,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,931.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,300 shares of company stock worth $81,516. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CIVB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Civista Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company engaged in the community banking business. It offers financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

