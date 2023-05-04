CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Update

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,033,300 shares, a growth of 5.9% from the March 31st total of 975,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 295.2 days.

CK Asset Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CHKGF opened at $5.80 on Thursday. CK Asset has a 52 week low of $5.60 and a 52 week high of $7.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CHKGF. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CK Asset from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. HSBC raised shares of CK Asset from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

About CK Asset

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

