Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Strong Earnings

Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 780,232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,176,230 shares.The stock last traded at $174.76 and had previously closed at $167.72.

The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. Clorox’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clorox

Several brokerages recently commented on CLX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.69.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Clorox during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 1,133.3% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Up 4.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.64.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

