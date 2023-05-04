CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Stock Holdings Lessened by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $76,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMS. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after purchasing an additional 13,010 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 225,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 91,955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $61.19 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $52.41 and a 12-month high of $71.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,673,734.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $246,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 91,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,673,734.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Further Reading

