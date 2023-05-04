Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:COLL)

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.00 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Collegium Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of COLL stock opened at $22.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Collegium Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $14.04 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. The company has a market capitalization of $764.59 million, a PE ratio of -29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $129.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.07 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 44.87%.

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 11,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $302,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 400,087 shares in the company, valued at $10,754,338.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 31,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total transaction of $752,082.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,833.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,025 shares of company stock worth $1,996,513 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLL. Summit Global Investments lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 98,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,261 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 32,544 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in development and planning to commercialize next generation, abuse-deterrent products for the treatment of patients suffering from chronic pain and other diseases. Its products include Xtampza ER, Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, Belbuca, and Symproic.

