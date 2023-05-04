Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
CBAN has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.
Colony Bankcorp Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $9.08 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $8.87 and a 52 week high of $17.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $159.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Colony Bankcorp
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,108 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 5,594.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the last quarter. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.