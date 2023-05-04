Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,146 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Comerica were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 11.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Comerica by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after purchasing an additional 15,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Comerica by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,653 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Comerica by 100.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 21,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on CMA. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.15.

Comerica Price Performance

Shares of CMA opened at $35.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 3.75, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.93. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $29.17 and a twelve month high of $87.02.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

