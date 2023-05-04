Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao (NYSE:CBD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,160,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $2.80 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 25,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 4,722 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 55,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 9,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Trading Down 3.4 %

Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao Company Profile

Shares of Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao stock opened at $2.81 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.35. Companhia Brasileira De Distribuicao has a fifty-two week low of $2.54 and a fifty-two week high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $757.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets and supermarkets. It operates through the Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells food and non-food products to individual consumers.

