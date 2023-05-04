Comparing Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN)

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDXQ – Get Rating) and Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

57.0% of Lucira Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by institutional investors. 30.4% of Lucira Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Myriad Genetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lucira Health $93.06 million 0.02 -$64.83 million ($3.58) -0.01 Myriad Genetics $678.40 million 2.63 -$112.00 million ($1.39) -15.75

Analyst Recommendations

Lucira Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Myriad Genetics. Myriad Genetics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucira Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lucira Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Myriad Genetics 0 2 1 0 2.33

Myriad Genetics has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.34%. Given Myriad Genetics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Myriad Genetics is more favorable than Lucira Health.

Profitability

This table compares Lucira Health and Myriad Genetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lucira Health -67.54% -13.55% -8.47% Myriad Genetics -16.51% -5.83% -4.42%

Risk and Volatility

Lucira Health has a beta of 3.36, suggesting that its share price is 236% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Myriad Genetics has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Myriad Genetics beats Lucira Health on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lucira Health

Lucira Health Inc. is a medical technology company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of transformative and infectious disease test kits. Lucira Health Inc. is based in Emeryville, California.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc. engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic tests. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to assess an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life. The Other segment offers testing products and services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical research industries, research and development, and clinical services for patients, and also includes corporate services. The company was founded by Walter A. Gilbert, Mark H. Skolnick, and Peter D. Meldrum in May 1991 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

