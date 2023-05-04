Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,100 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. State Street Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 1,869.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 326,727,487 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,701,726,000 after acquiring an additional 310,134,486 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,838.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 311,971,394 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,134,481,000 after buying an additional 295,880,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,792.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 286,047,356 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,381,089,000 after buying an additional 270,931,640 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,867.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,997,372 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,089,669,000 after buying an additional 90,167,792 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $103.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 246.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

