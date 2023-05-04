Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH) Short Interest Up 6.0% in April

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPUH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Compute Health Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPUH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 121,884.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 253,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,481,000 after buying an additional 253,520 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $243,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Compute Health Acquisition in the first quarter worth $17,419,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. increased its position in Compute Health Acquisition by 50.0% in the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,335,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compute Health Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $1,746,000. 63.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Compute Health Acquisition alerts:

Compute Health Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CPUH opened at $10.43 on Thursday. Compute Health Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $10.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.17.

About Compute Health Acquisition

Compute Health Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Compute Health Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compute Health Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compute Health Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.