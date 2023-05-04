Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $662,000 Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 94.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,878 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,835 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 239.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $411,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 529,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,478,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,780,769.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $7,590,810. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Amazon.com Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $106.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.12.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $103.65 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.26.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.