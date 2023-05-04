Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Stake Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Consensus Cloud Solutions were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heron Bay Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 47,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 32,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Consensus Cloud Solutions during the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CCSI shares. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of CCSI opened at $36.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.25. Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.62 and a 12 month high of $65.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.41.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $90.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.16 million. Consensus Cloud Solutions had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 20.07%. Equities research analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consensus Cloud Solutions Profile

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

