Contrasting Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) & POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET)

POET Technologies (NASDAQ:POET – Get Rating) and Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares POET Technologies and Atomera’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets POET Technologies N/A -135.64% -116.87% Atomera N/A -90.43% -68.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for POET Technologies and Atomera, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score POET Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

POET Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $6.50, indicating a potential upside of 61.69%. Atomera has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 73.29%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than POET Technologies.

2.0% of POET Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.3% of Atomera shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of POET Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 13.0% of Atomera shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

POET Technologies has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atomera has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares POET Technologies and Atomera’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio POET Technologies $552,748.00 289.59 -$21.04 million ($0.57) -7.05 Atomera $380,000.00 630.16 -$17.44 million ($0.79) -12.42

Atomera has lower revenue, but higher earnings than POET Technologies. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than POET Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Atomera beats POET Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About POET Technologies

POET Technologies, Inc. engages in the designing, developing, manufacturing and sale of opto-electronic solutions for the sensing, data communications and telecommunications markets. It developed POET Optical Interposer platform, which allows the integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module. The company was founded on November 14, 1985 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Atomera

Atomera, Inc. engages in the development, commercializing, and licensing of proprietary processes and technologies for the semiconductor industry. It developed Mears Silicon Technology, which increases performance and power efficiency in semiconductor transistors. The company was founded by Robert Mears in November 26, 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

