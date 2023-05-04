Contrasting Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF) & Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR)

Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Rating) and Global Crossing Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:JETMF – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Harbor Diversified and Global Crossing Airlines Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Harbor Diversified 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Harbor Diversified $280.86 million 0.35 $39.11 million N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group $97.11 million 0.53 -$15.82 million ($0.30) -3.17

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Harbor Diversified has higher revenue and earnings than Global Crossing Airlines Group.

Volatility & Risk

Harbor Diversified has a beta of 1.75, indicating that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Crossing Airlines Group has a beta of 20.31, indicating that its stock price is 1,931% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Harbor Diversified and Global Crossing Airlines Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Harbor Diversified N/A N/A N/A Global Crossing Airlines Group -16.29% N/A -24.75%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Harbor Diversified shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.8% of Global Crossing Airlines Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Harbor Diversified beats Global Crossing Airlines Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Harbor Diversified

Harbor Diversified, Inc. is a development stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of products for the treatment of diseases related to aging. The firm focuses on two clinical development products, Apoptone and Triolex. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Appleton, WI.

About Global Crossing Airlines Group

Global Crossing Airlines Group, Inc. operates a US Part 121 domestic flag and supplemental airline using the Airbus A320 family of aircraft. Its GlobalX’s business model offers services including Resorts and Destinations, Meetings and Incentive Groups, Casinos, Collegiate Football, Basketball and Baseball, Entertainment Industry, Dignitaries and Celebrities, Government and Academic, and VIP Travel. The company was founded by Edward J. Wegel on September 2, 1966 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

