Contrasting Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB) and Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN)

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN – Get Rating) and Grab (NASDAQ:GRAB – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

47.2% of Steel Connect shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Grab shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of Steel Connect shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Grab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Steel Connect has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grab has a beta of 0.77, indicating that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Steel Connect $206.74 million 0.23 -$10.97 million $0.55 1.43 Grab $1.43 billion 7.49 -$1.68 billion ($0.44) -6.52

This table compares Steel Connect and Grab’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Steel Connect has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Grab. Grab is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Steel Connect, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Steel Connect and Grab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Steel Connect 0 0 0 0 N/A Grab 1 2 9 0 2.67

Grab has a consensus price target of $3.92, suggesting a potential upside of 36.44%. Given Grab’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Grab is more favorable than Steel Connect.

Profitability

This table compares Steel Connect and Grab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Steel Connect 17.38% N/A -1.63% Grab -117.45% -23.71% -16.61%

Summary

Steel Connect beats Grab on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end global supply chain solutions and e-commerce services. Its product aims to improve their clients’ global supply chain, speed to market, product customization, flexibility, cost, quality and service. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Smyrna, TN.

About Grab

Grab Holdings Limited provides superapps that allows access to mobility, delivery, financial services, and enterprise offerings through its mobile application in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

