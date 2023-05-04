Contrasting LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) and RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL)

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL – Get Rating) and LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.0% of LexinFintech shares are held by institutional investors. 28.7% of RocketFuel Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of LexinFintech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RocketFuel Blockchain -4,533.66% -322.79% -216.22% LexinFintech 8.23% 10.32% 3.88%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RocketFuel Blockchain $30,000.00 118.90 -$4.66 million ($0.14) -0.79 LexinFintech $9.87 billion 0.04 $118.85 million $0.65 3.57

This table compares RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

LexinFintech has higher revenue and earnings than RocketFuel Blockchain. RocketFuel Blockchain is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LexinFintech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for RocketFuel Blockchain and LexinFintech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RocketFuel Blockchain 0 0 0 0 N/A LexinFintech 0 0 3 0 3.00

LexinFintech has a consensus price target of $2.85, indicating a potential upside of 22.84%. Given LexinFintech’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LexinFintech is more favorable than RocketFuel Blockchain.

Risk and Volatility

RocketFuel Blockchain has a beta of 1.21, suggesting that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LexinFintech has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

LexinFintech beats RocketFuel Blockchain on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RocketFuel Blockchain

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data. The company was founded on April 2, 1987 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

About LexinFintech

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application. The company was founded by Wen Jie Xiao and Qian Qiao on November 22, 2013 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

