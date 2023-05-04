Contrasting Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) and ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF)

ICTS International (OTCMKTS:ICTSF – Get Rating) and Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

ICTS International has a beta of 0.77, suggesting that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Radware has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.0% of Radware shares are held by institutional investors. 62.4% of ICTS International shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of Radware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICTS International N/A N/A N/A Radware -0.06% 1.08% 0.62%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares ICTS International and Radware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ICTS International and Radware, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICTS International 0 0 0 0 N/A Radware 0 2 1 0 2.33

Radware has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 33.30%. Given Radware’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Radware is more favorable than ICTS International.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ICTS International and Radware’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICTS International $324.93 million 0.60 $34.81 million N/A N/A Radware $293.43 million 2.63 -$170,000.00 ($0.01) -1,763.00

ICTS International has higher revenue and earnings than Radware.

Summary

Radware beats ICTS International on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ICTS International

ICTS International NV engages in the provision of security technologies and services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services, and Authentication Technology. The Corporate segment refers to non-operational expenses. The Aviation Security and Other Aviation Services segment offers security and other aviation services to airlines and airport authorities, predominantly in Europe, and the United States of America. The Authentication Technology segment is involved in the development and sale of identity security software to customers, in Europe and America. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Schiphol-Oost, the Netherlands.

About Radware

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement. The application delivery is designed to simplify operations while ensuring business applications resilience and application service level agreement. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel and Roy Zisapel on May 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

