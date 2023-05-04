ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC) Insider Karim Bitar Sells 429,441 Shares

ConvaTec Group PLC (LON:CTEC – Get Rating) insider Karim Bitar sold 429,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.70), for a total value of £927,592.56 ($1,158,911.24).

Karim Bitar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 9th, Karim Bitar sold 27,833 shares of ConvaTec Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 221 ($2.76), for a total value of £61,510.93 ($76,850.24).

LON CTEC opened at GBX 214.60 ($2.68) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10,730.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 222.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 227.79. ConvaTec Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 195.90 ($2.45) and a 1 year high of GBX 257.87 ($3.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.79, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. ConvaTec Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25,000.00%.

CTEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.69) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

