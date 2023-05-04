Cormark Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Eldorado Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.39 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Rating) (TSE:ELD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Eldorado Gold had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $246.20 million for the quarter.

Eldorado Gold Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Friday, March 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $8.90 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$16.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Shares of Eldorado Gold stock opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 3.00. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Eldorado Gold by 76.7% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,883 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold in the first quarter worth $95,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold. It operates through the following segment: Turkey, Canada, and Greece. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

