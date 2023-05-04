Cormark Comments on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $2.19 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$95.00 to C$98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$79.31.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 0.2 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$79.09 on Wednesday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$48.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.02, a PEG ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$70.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$68.91.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.91 billion.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.541 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 102.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Agnico Eagle Mines news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of C$62.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$509,822.70. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

