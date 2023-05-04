Cormark Comments on BCE Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for BCE in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for BCE’s current full-year earnings is $2.38 per share.
BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 16.03%.
Shares of BCE stock opened at $47.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.66. BCE has a 12 month low of $39.88 and a 12 month high of $55.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.60.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in BCE in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 176.5% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
