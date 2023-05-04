Cormark Weighs in on Eldorado Gold Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:ELD)

Eldorado Gold Co. (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) – Stock analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Eldorado Gold in a report issued on Monday, May 1st. Cormark analyst R. Gray now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Eldorado Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

ELD has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Eldorado Gold from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$13.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

ELD opened at C$16.08 on Wednesday. Eldorado Gold has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$16.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 160.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.92 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.71.

Eldorado Gold (TSE:ELD – Get Rating) (NYSE:EGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$334.27 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a positive return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 1.64%.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; 100% interest in Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

