Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,348,300 shares, a growth of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 40,190,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 423,483.0 days.
Country Garden Price Performance
Country Garden stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.30. Country Garden has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $0.63.
About Country Garden
