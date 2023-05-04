Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,454 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,476 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BAP. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 107.1% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 191.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 47.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 20.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $134.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.74. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $113.21 and a fifty-two week high of $158.95. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.31). Credicorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Equities analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Credicorp

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.