Critical Analysis: Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) versus Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ)

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) and Invacare (NYSE:IVCRQ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.9% of Align Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.9% of Invacare shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Align Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Invacare shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Align Technology has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invacare has a beta of 0.5, meaning that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Align Technology $3.70 billion 6.28 $361.57 million $4.05 74.84 Invacare $741.73 million 0.00 -$101.07 million ($2.18) -0.01

This table compares Align Technology and Invacare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Align Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Invacare. Invacare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Align Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Align Technology and Invacare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Align Technology 8.51% 11.18% 6.82% Invacare -13.63% -66.92% -10.41%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Align Technology and Invacare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Align Technology 0 2 8 0 2.80 Invacare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Align Technology currently has a consensus price target of $354.80, suggesting a potential upside of 17.05%. Given Align Technology’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Align Technology is more favorable than Invacare.

Summary

Align Technology beats Invacare on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion. The Scanner and Services segment consists of intraoral scanning systems such as single hardware platforms and restorative or orthodontic software options, ancillary products, and other related additional services. The company was founded by Zia Chishti, Brian Freyburger, and Kelsey Wirth in March 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

